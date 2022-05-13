1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Bedok flat

SINGAPORE: One person died and another three were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Bedok on Friday (May 13).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 at about 6.35am on Friday. The first SCDF resources arrived in six minutes, the force said in a Facebook post.
During the firefighting operation, four people were found unconscious in the unit, which had a "vast accumulation of combustible items", said SCDF.
Three people, including a toddler, were found in the bedroom while one person was found in the living room.
The person found in the living room was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.
"Due to the clutter in the bedroom, firefighters had to force their way into the bedroom to conduct the rescue operation," said SCDF.
The emergency medical services crew performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on two of the victims and all three people were later taken to Changi General Hospital.
SCDF also forced their way into an adjacent resident unit and rescued three people, who were assessed for minor injuries. The three people refused to be taken to the hospital.
Sixty people were evacuated from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Minister of State for Communications and Information as well as National Development Tan Kiat How said residents of the unit included a mother and a toddler, who were both taken to the hospital.
"My thoughts are with them and I hope they will be alright," said Mr Tan, who is a Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC.
Mr Tan said his grassroot leaders are helping families who have been asked to temporarily evacuate, adding that the rooms at Heartbeat@Bedok have been opened up to hold everyone.
"I thank residents for their cooperation and understanding. I am also grateful to SCDF for their quick response. The agencies will look into the cause of this fire," he said.