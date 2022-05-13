Three dead, including toddler, after fire breaks out in Bedok flat

SINGAPORE: Three people, including a three-year-old, have died after a fire broke out in a Housing Board (HDB) flat in Bedok on Friday (May 13).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 at about 6.35am.

Four people were found unconscious in the unit, which had a "vast accumulation of combustible items", said SCDF.

A 56-year-old woman was found in the living room, while three others – a 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and the toddler – were in the bedroom.

The woman in the living room was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The 35-year-old man and the toddler died in hospital due to their injuries, said the Singapore Police Force on Friday afternoon, adding that police investigations are ongoing.