Three dead, including toddler, after fire breaks out in Bedok flat

SINGAPORE: Three people, including a three-year-old, have died after a fire broke out in a Housing Board (HDB) flat in Bedok on Friday (May 13).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 at about 6.35am.
Four people were found unconscious in the unit, which had a "vast accumulation of combustible items", said SCDF.
A 56-year-old woman was found in the living room, while three others – a 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and the toddler – were in the bedroom.
The woman in the living room was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.
The 35-year-old man and the toddler died in hospital due to their injuries, said the Singapore Police Force on Friday afternoon, adding that police investigations are ongoing.
SCDF earlier said that cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed on two of the people found in the bedroom and that three were taken to Changi General Hospital.
"Due to the clutter in the bedroom, firefighters had to force their way into the bedroom to conduct the rescue operation," it added.
SCDF also forced their way into an adjacent resident unit and rescued three people, who were assessed for minor injuries. The three people refused to be taken to the hospital.
Sixty people were evacuated from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC Tan Kiat How said his grassroots leaders are helping families who have been asked to temporarily evacuate, adding that the rooms at Heartbeat@Bedok have been opened up to hold everyone.
"I thank residents for their cooperation and understanding. I am also grateful to SCDF for their quick response. The agencies will look into the cause of this fire," said Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Communications and Information as well as National Development.