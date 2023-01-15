Logo
Singapore

Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at Bedok Reservoir View
The scene of a fire at Block 773 Bedok Reservoir View on Jan 15, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Tan Kiat How)

15 Jan 2023 07:07PM (Updated: 15 Jan 2023 07:09PM)
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Bedok Reservoir View on Sunday (Jan 15), resulting in 20 residents being evacuated from the affected block. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at Block 773 Bedok Reservoir View at 5.20am.

"The fire involved the contents of a bedroom in a second floor unit. SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet," said SCDF in response to CNA's queries. 

No injuries were reported.

East Coast GRC member of parliament (MP) Tan Kiat How said in a Facebook post that the family who live in the affected unit were still in shock when he visited them after the incident. 

"I was relieved that this morning’s fire was quickly contained and didn’t spread beyond the unit," said Mr Tan, adding that the Housing and Development Board has found temporary accommodation for the family. 

"I was also glad to see the strong Kampung spirit," he said, noting that the family's neighbours helped to clean the place and made sure the family was fine.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: CNA/gr

