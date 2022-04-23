Fire breaks out at Benoi Lane in Tuas, SCDF firefighting operations under way

SINGAPORE: Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are battling a blaze at the Benoi Lane industrial area in Tuas on Saturday evening (Apr 23).
In a Facebook post, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at number 31 Benoi Lane at about 4.45pm.
"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire had engulfed the entire premises," it said at about 6.05pm. "SCDF firefighters are fighting the blaze with three foam jets and two water jets."
Photos sent to CNA show a column of smoke from a distance. One reader said he was at Raffles Marina when he saw the thick smoke at about 5pm.
Facebook users also said they saw smoke from Jurong West and Bukit Batok.
