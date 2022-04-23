Logo
Fire breaks out at Benoi Lane in Tuas, SCDF firefighting operations under way
Singapore

Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force extinguishing the fire that broke at No.31 Benoi Lane. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

Yasmin Begum
23 Apr 2022 06:41PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2022 06:56PM)
SINGAPORE: Firefighters from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are battling a blaze at the Benoi Lane industrial area in Tuas on Saturday evening (Apr 23).

In a Facebook post, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at number 31 Benoi Lane at about 4.45pm.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire had engulfed the entire premises," it said at about 6.05pm. "SCDF firefighters are fighting the blaze with three foam jets and two water jets."

A fire broke out at No.31 Benoi Lane on Saturday evening. (Photo: SCDF)
Photos sent to CNA show a column of smoke from a distance. One reader said he was at Raffles Marina when he saw the thick smoke at about 5pm.

Facebook users also said they saw smoke from Jurong West and Bukit Batok.

A screengrab of a video of smoke after a fire at Benoi lane. (Facebook/Ken Lee)
A photo of smoke at Raffles Marina after a fire broke at Benoi Lane.

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/yb(gs)

