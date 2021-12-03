Logo
Singapore

Fire breaks out at Braddell View block, about 50 people evacuated
A firefighter extinguishes a fire at Block 10C Braddell Hill on Dec 3, 2021. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
03 Dec 2021 11:52PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2021 12:01AM)
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a private housing estate in Braddell on Friday (Dec 3) evening, prompting the evacuation of about 50 residents.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 10C Braddell Hill at about 7.30pm.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging within a residential unit on the 12th floor,” it said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets entered the “heavily smoke-logged unit”.

The fire broke out at Block 10C Braddell Hill. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom, SCDF said. The blaze was extinguished with a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

The unit’s occupants had self-evacuated before SCDF’s arrival. About 50 residents in the block were also evacuated by SCDF and the police as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: CNA/ga(mi)

fire SCDF

