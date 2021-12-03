Fire breaks out at Braddell View block, about 50 people evacuated

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a private housing estate in Braddell on Friday (Dec 3) evening, prompting the evacuation of about 50 residents.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 10C Braddell Hill at about 7.30pm.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging within a residential unit on the 12th floor,” it said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets entered the “heavily smoke-logged unit”.