Fire breaks out at fish farm off Lorong Halus Jetty

SINGAPORE: A large-scale firefighting operation took place off Lorong Halus Jetty for more than three hours on Wednesday (Jun 24) night after a blaze broke out at a floating fish farm.

The Fish Farmers Association of Singapore (FFAS) said at least two fish farms rearing sea bass were affected by the fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire on a floating fish farm near Pulau Ubin and Pulau Ketam at about 8.10pm.

The fire, which involved a section of the farm, was extinguished by marine vessels from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Airport Emergency Service, said SCDF.

"Members of the public from neighbouring fish farms had also rendered assistance to contain the fire," SCDF added.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.

Videos of the incident seen by CNA showed police patrol boats and other authorities at the scene.

A boat was also seen extinguishing remnants of a fire.

FFAS said that the affected farms are facing substantial financial losses.

"The owners were present. I met them, and they were distraught," said the association's president, Mr Daniel Tay.

He said that floating fish farms in Singapore's waters usually rear high-value fish such as sea bass, snappers and groupers, and that many of the farms' cages had been destroyed.

Fish would have escaped, and parts of the farms may be unusable as a result of this, Mr Tay added.

CNA understands that police officers did not allow the farms' owners near the scene as they needed to secure the area.

The Singapore Food Agency says it is aware of the incident and will work closely with the SCDF to assist those affected by it.

Additional reporting by Natalie Ong.