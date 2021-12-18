Fire breaks out at Jurong East condominium, 1 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital for burn injuries and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a condominium unit in Jurong East on Saturday afternoon (Dec 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 6 Gateway Drive at about 1.55pm. That is the address of J Gateway condominium.

“A security personnel from the premises extinguished the fire using a hosereel prior to SCDF’s arrival,” it added.

SCDF said the fire involved the contents of a bedroom on the ninth floor.