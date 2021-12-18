Fire breaks out at Jurong East condominium, 1 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital for burn injuries and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a condominium unit in Jurong East on Saturday afternoon (Dec 18).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 6 Gateway Drive at about 1.55pm. That is the address of J Gateway condominium.
“A security personnel from the premises extinguished the fire using a hosereel prior to SCDF’s arrival,” it added.
SCDF said the fire involved the contents of a bedroom on the ninth floor.
“Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was due to a dropped light from a lit candle left unattended,” it said in a Facebook post.
“SCDF would like to remind members of the public never to leave lighted materials unattended, and to completely extinguish such materials before disposing them into rubbish chutes or bins.”