Fire breaks out on Kusu Island

SINGAPORE: A fire which broke out on Sunday evening (Apr 17) on Kusu Island off the southern coast of Singapore has been extinguished, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.
SCDF’s marine and land-based firefighting forces responded to the fire at about 6.30pm, which was raging at a cluster of shrines on top of a hill, SCDF said in a Facebook post early on Monday.
SCDF sent a marine rescue vessel (MRV) and a rapid response fire vessel from Brani Marine Fire Station and West Coast Marine Fire Station as well as additional firefighting personnel from Marine Bay Fire Station.
“Using the MRV as a water pump, the firefighters laid a vast number of hoses from the jetty to the top of the hill, covering a distance of about 520 metres,” SCDF said.
“The fire was extinguished with two water jets within an hour of SCDF's arrival on the island.”
There were no reported injuries, said SCDF, adding that investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.