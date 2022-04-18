Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Fire breaks out on Kusu Island
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Fire breaks out on Kusu Island

Fire breaks out on Kusu Island

A fire rages on Kusu island on Apr 17, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

18 Apr 2022 06:20AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 06:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A fire which broke out on Sunday evening (Apr 17) on Kusu Island off the southern coast of Singapore has been extinguished, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

SCDF’s marine and land-based firefighting forces responded to the fire at about 6.30pm, which was raging at a cluster of shrines on top of a hill, SCDF said in a Facebook post early on Monday.

SCDF sent a marine rescue vessel (MRV) and a rapid response fire vessel from Brani Marine Fire Station and West Coast Marine Fire Station as well as additional firefighting personnel from Marine Bay Fire Station.

The MRV that berthed at Kusu island jetty was used as a pump to supply water for the firefighting operations. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
Firefighters from SCDF's Marine and Land units conducting damping down operations on Kusu island on Apr 17, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)
Firefighters from SCDF's Marine and Land units conducting damping down operations on Kusu island on Apr 17, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Civil Defence Force)

“Using the MRV as a water pump, the firefighters laid a vast number of hoses from the jetty to the top of the hill, covering a distance of about 520 metres,” SCDF said.

“The fire was extinguished with two water jets within an hour of SCDF's arrival on the island.”

There were no reported injuries, said SCDF, adding that investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Source: CNA/ec(rw)

Related Topics

fire SCDF

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us