Fire breaks out on Kusu Island

SINGAPORE: A fire which broke out on Sunday evening (Apr 17) on Kusu Island off the southern coast of Singapore has been extinguished, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

SCDF’s marine and land-based firefighting forces responded to the fire at about 6.30pm, which was raging at a cluster of shrines on top of a hill, SCDF said in a Facebook post early on Monday.

SCDF sent a marine rescue vessel (MRV) and a rapid response fire vessel from Brani Marine Fire Station and West Coast Marine Fire Station as well as additional firefighting personnel from Marine Bay Fire Station.