30 evacuated, 1 hospitalised after fire at Bukit Batok coffee shop
Three food stalls were damaged in the blaze at Block 413 Bukit Batok West Avenue 4.
SINGAPORE: A fire at a Bukit Batok coffee shop early on Sunday (Oct 11) led to about 30 people being evacuated, with one taken to hospital.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 413 Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 at about 3.50am.
The fire involved the contents of three food stalls at the ground-floor coffee shop. Firefighters forced entry and put out the blaze using two water jets.
As a precaution, the police and SCDF evacuated about 30 people from the block. One person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.
Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC Member of Parliament Lee Hong Chuang said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon that his thoughts were with the coffee shop owner, stallholders, their workers and everyone affected by the “unfortunate incident”.
Mr Lee, who went to the scene after hearing of the fire, said there appeared to be “no significant impact on the residents living on the second floor”.
“However, at one unit, I could feel that the floor was slightly warm,” he said. “I advised the family to exercise extra caution and keep their little one away from the kitchen floor for the time being, as young children’s skin can be more sensitive to heat.”
“Beyond the physical damage within the coffee shop, we must also remember the people whose lives and livelihoods have been affected,” he added.
“Behind every stall are hardworking individuals and families who need some time to clear up and start over again.”