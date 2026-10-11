30 evacuated, 1 hospitalised after fire at Bukit Batok coffee shop

SINGAPORE: A fire at a Bukit Batok coffee shop early on Sunday (Oct 11) led to about 30 people being evacuated, with one taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 413 Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 at about 3.50am.

The fire involved the contents of three food stalls at the ground-floor coffee shop. Firefighters forced entry and put out the blaze using two water jets.

As a precaution, the police and SCDF evacuated about 30 people from the block. One person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.