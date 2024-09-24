1 person dies after fire in Choa Chu Kang flat, 150 residents evacuated

SINGAPORE: A fire in a flat in Choa Chu Kang on Tuesday (Sep 24) morning left one person dead and caused 150 people to be evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that firefighters responded to a fire at 692A, Choa Chu Kang Crescent at about 5.25am.

The fire was in the living room and a bedroom of a ninth-floor unit.

Firefighters had to force their way into the flat where they found one person inside one of the bedrooms. The person was carried out of the unit and pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no other persons inside the affected unit,” said SCDF.

"As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit also sustained heat and smoke damage."