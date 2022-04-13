Logo
Singapore

One taken to hospital after car catches fire along CTE
Singapore

One taken to hospital after car catches fire along CTE

One taken to hospital after car catches fire along CTE

A screengrab of a video sent to CNA showing the car on engulfed in thick smoke. (Image: Watson Wong)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
13 Apr 2022 07:07PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 07:07PM)
SINGAPORE: One person was taken to the hospital after a car caught fire along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Wednesday (Apr 13) afternoon. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), at the slip road onto Braddell Road at about 2.55pm. 

The fire, which involved a car, was extinguished using a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks, added SCDF. 

A video sent in by CNA reader Watson Wong showed a white car engulfed in thick smoke by the side of the slip road. 

One person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. 

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," said SCDF. 

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in information, photos or videos about something newsworthy, submit your news tips on CNA Eyewitness.

Source: CNA/lk(zl)

