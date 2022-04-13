One taken to hospital after car catches fire along CTE

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to the hospital after a car caught fire along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Wednesday (Apr 13) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire along the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), at the slip road onto Braddell Road at about 2.55pm.

The fire, which involved a car, was extinguished using a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks, added SCDF.

A video sent in by CNA reader Watson Wong showed a white car engulfed in thick smoke by the side of the slip road.

One person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation," said SCDF.