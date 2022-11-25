Fire breaks out at Defu Lane vehicle workshop

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a vehicle workshop at Defu Lane on Friday (Nov 25).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at 53 Defu Lane 12 at about 6.40pm.
SCDF said black smoke was billowing from the workshop when it arrived at the scene.
The fire involved multiple vehicles parked within the premises and the affected area measured about 10m by 10m, SCDF added.
Firefighters deployed three water jets to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring units.
“The fire was extinguished in about an hour,” SCDF said in its Facebook post, adding that it was carrying out damping down operations.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
