5 people taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Jurong West HDB flat

SINGAPORE: Five people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Jurong West early on Wednesday morning (Jan 19).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 723, Jurong West Ave 5 at about 6.10am.

The fire was in a unit on the third floor of the block and involved "the contents of a living room", SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Preliminary investigation shows that the fire originated from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle - otherwise known as a PAB or an e-bike. The battery was being charged at the time of the fire, said SCDF.

RESIDENTS EVACUATED BEFORE SCDF ARRIVED

There were six people in the flat when the fire broke out, all of whom had evacuated before SCDF arrived. Five of them were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, said SCDF.

About 45 people from neighbouring units had also evacuated before SCDF arrived, it said.

The fire and was extinguished with one compressed air foam backpack, said SCDF.

"SCDF would like to remind the public on the prevention of PMD/PAB fires, including not to charge batteries for an extended period of time or overnight. Do not buy or use non-original batteries."

In October, a 22-year-old man died and another was injured after a fire involving a PMD broke out in a flat at another HDB block in Jurong West.

There were 29 fires involving PMDs and e-bikes in the first half of last year, down 32.6 per cent from 43 from the same period in 2020.