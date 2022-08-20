IN FOCUS: Financial Independence, Retire Early - how the FIRE movement goes beyond extreme sacrifice

And sacrifices won’t feel like sacrifices if one truly enjoys the journey. This is, in fact, a crucial reason Mr Chan and Ms Purushothaman have made FIRE work for them.

“We’ve always been quite clear that we want to enjoy the journey as well. It’s not just about reaching FIRE and then the journey towards FIRE was unenjoyable because we’re so focused on getting there,” said Ms Purushothaman.

“I don’t feel like we’ve actually made sacrifices; we’ve gone on our holidays, we’ve gone out on our dinners. It’s really about being clear what’s a need and what’s a want for us, and where we are very comfortable spending that money.”

For instance, in their story published three years ago in the Straits Times, the couple revealed that they had saved about 70 per cent of what they believed they needed to retire early. They then sold almost everything they owned in order to travel with their two young sons for a year.

They had done their sums, but still received flak from strangers. Many were in disbelief that the couple’s round-the-world trip was possible with two children, while one online commenter said they “must have stolen money from their companies to fund their lifestyle”, recalled Mr Chan.

The couple understands that such comments are par for the course because outsiders wouldn’t have a full picture of their finances or their family dynamic. What is important is that their everyday decisions remain true to their values.

For example, they don't see themselves upgrading their house or car even though they could afford to because what they have currently works well for their family.

Even when Mr Chan wanted to buy Ms Purushothaman a new phone with a better camera, she objected. For her, being able to make calls and video calls on her phone is “good enough”.

“It’s about not needing something more than what fits my purpose. … Our wants are grounded. Whenever we think about making a big purchase, we always talk about it for quite some time to see whether the desire goes away. I mean, I take a year to buy a blender,” shared Ms Purushothaman with a laugh.

“We don’t really see (sacrifices) as such. It’s more about prioritisation. Some people could see it as a sacrifice not being able to buy a fancy car or the latest iPhone. Maybe for us, having been in this mode for so long, we’ve managed to temper down those wants,” added Mr Chan.

The couple also openly speaks to their children about money. Although they can’t get the world, they “do get a lot of what they want”, said Ms Purushothaman.

“Our answers to why we don’t do certain things for them or put them in certain classes have always been around need versus want … and sometimes, it’s just way too expensive. Like that’s a ridiculous price, I’m not going to pay that even if I was a millionaire.”

Mr Chan also believes that having children does not spell the end of one’s FIRE journey, as he and his wife only started pursuing FIRE seriously after having their firstborn.

He sees FIRE as a set of principles that is worth striving towards, no matter the outcome.

“Not every decision needs to be financially driven. I think children bring a lot of joy to our lives. Does it mean that you may need to work longer? Yes. It just means that you may need to set aside a bigger sum,” he said.

“But FIRE is a mindset. It’s not just a destination; it’s not a race. If it takes you 20 years, fine. Even if you don’t get to retire early, so be it. In the end, just the act of pursuing FIRE will put you in a financially better place than if you did not even embark on this journey.”