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Blaze breaks out on vessel at PSA terminal; firefighting efforts ongoing
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Singapore

Blaze breaks out on vessel at PSA terminal; firefighting efforts ongoing

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said there were no reported injuries and no oil pollution.

Blaze breaks out on vessel at PSA terminal; firefighting efforts ongoing

Container ship at Pasir Panjang Terminal in Singapore. (Photo: iStock/Stephane_Jaquemet)

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Rachel Lim
Rachel Lim
10 Apr 2026 11:31PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2026 11:39PM)
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SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on board a London-registered container vessel at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal on Friday (Apr 10). 

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it was alerted to a container fire on board the Ever Lenient at about 3pm on Friday.

“Firefighting efforts are ongoing,” said the maritime authority in a media statement.

“PSA’s emergency response team and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters, including vessels from SCDF’s marine division, are on site,” it added.

MPA has also deployed three patrol craft. 

The ship’s crew members have been all been accounted for, it said, adding that there were no reported injuries and no oil pollution.

“There is no impact to port operations at Pasir Panjang Terminal. Safety measures are in place in the vicinity of the affected berth.”

Source: CNA/rl(ss)

Related Topics

Maritime Port Authority fire PSA
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