Fire at Pinnacle @ Duxton; about 40 residents from nearby units evacuated

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a 34th-floor flat at Pinnacle @ Duxton on Monday night (Nov 4), prompting the evacuation of about 40 residents from nearby units.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 8.35pm on Thursday.

The fire was "raging within the unit" when officers arrived, said SCDF, adding that no one was in the apartment at the time.