Fire at Pinnacle @ Duxton; about 40 residents from nearby units evacuated
The aftermath of a fire in the living room of a unit at the 34th floor of Pinnacle @ Duxton on Nov 4, 2021. (Photo: SCDF)

Ian Cheng
05 Nov 2021 05:31PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 05:45PM)
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a 34th-floor flat at Pinnacle @ Duxton on Monday night (Nov 4), prompting the evacuation of about 40 residents from nearby units.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 8.35pm on Thursday. 

The fire was "raging within the unit" when officers arrived, said SCDF, adding that no one was in the apartment at the time. 

The aftermath of a fire in the room of a unit on the 34th floor of Pinnacle @ Duxton on Nov 4, 2021. (Photo: SCDF)

Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, extinguished the fire with one water jet.

The fire involved the contents of a room, said SCDF, adding that the rest of the flat was affected by heat and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported. The evacuated residents were later allowed to return to their homes.

"Preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates that it was due to naked flames in the affected room," said SCDF. 

"SCDF would like to remind the public not to leave lit materials unattended and that they should be extinguished before leaving your home."

Source: CNA/ic(gr)

