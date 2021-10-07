Fire breaks out at plumbing workshop in Geylang Bahru; 1 firefighter taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a plumbing services workshop located in a double-storey industrial building at Geylang Bahru in the early hours of Thursday morning (Oct 7).
Seventeen emergency vehicles and about 60 firefighters were deployed, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). A firefighter was taken to hospital after experiencing "slight smoke inhalation", it added.
In a Facebook post, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 2.35am. The blaze had spread across two ground-floor units when they arrived at the scene.
“Firefighters immediately deployed water jets around the exterior of the premises to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading,” SCDF. Forced entry was conducted simultaneously.
“Once the fire was under control, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets proceeded deep into the smoke-logged unit to locate the seat of fire,” SCDF said.
“Firefighters had to exercise extreme caution as the second-floor mezzanine level had already collapsed.”
The fire was extinguished in about two hours. The adjacent units also suffered damage from the heat and smoke.
“At the height of the firefighting operation, four water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine were deployed,” SCDF said. “A combined platform ladder was also utilised for aerial monitoring of the incident.”
The firefighter who was taken to hospital was a full-time national serviceman (NSF). He has since been discharged from Singapore General Hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
SCDF said it is conducting damping down operations to prevent any potential rekindle of fire from hot burnt surfaces.