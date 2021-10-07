Fire breaks out at plumbing workshop in Geylang Bahru; 1 firefighter taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a plumbing services workshop located in a double-storey industrial building at Geylang Bahru in the early hours of Thursday morning (Oct 7).

Seventeen emergency vehicles and about 60 firefighters were deployed, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). A firefighter was taken to hospital after experiencing "slight smoke inhalation", it added.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 2.35am. The blaze had spread across two ground-floor units when they arrived at the scene.

“Firefighters immediately deployed water jets around the exterior of the premises to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading,” SCDF. Forced entry was conducted simultaneously.