Telok Blangah HDB unit catches fire, woman found unconscious in flat above

"Firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit directly above the fire and found a woman lying unconscious on the floor," said SCDF in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The woman was rescued and brought to the lift lobby where she was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation. She was then sent to Singapore General Hospital.

Another person was also sent to SGH for smoke inhalation injuries, added SCDF.

Around 280 people were evacuated and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire at Telok Blangah is the third one reported overnight by SCDF - after fires broke out at a coffee shop in Bedok and a flat in Tampines.