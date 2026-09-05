One person taken to hospital after Simon Lane house fire

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a two-storey house along Simon Lane on Saturday (Sep 5).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at about 3pm.

When firefighters arrived, the two-storey house was ablaze. They deployed three water jets to surround, contain and extinguish the blaze.

A person from the affected unit had evacuated before SCDF’s arrival.

During the operation, about 30 people were evacuated from neighbouring homes.