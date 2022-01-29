Logo
About 180 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Tampines block
SCDF firefighters during a firefighting operation at Block 941, Tampines Ave 5, on Jan 28, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

Ng Hong Siang
29 Jan 2022 06:46AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2022 06:49AM)
SINGAPORE: About 180 people were evacuated when a fire broke out in the Tampines area on Friday (Jan 28).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said early on Saturday morning that it responded to the fire at Block 941, Tampines Ave 5, at about 10.30pm on Friday. 

The fire was raging when SCDF arrived and had "totally engulfed" a two-storey unit on the 10th floor.

Firefighters had to force their way into a unit and subsequently a bedroom on the first storey where they found an unconscious man lying on the floor. 

The man was rescued and assessed by an SCDF ambulance crew. He was sent to Changi General Hospital.

SCDF firefighters during a firefighting operation in a two-storey unit at Block 941, Tampines Ave 5, on Jan 28, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

"The fire, which involved contents of the entire unit, was extinguished with two water jets," said SCDF.

The civil defence added that the evacuation of about 180 people from neighbouring units was done as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: CNA/nh(ac)

