Singapore

Fire at Woodlands HDB block shatters windowpanes; 50 people evacuated
The aftermath of a fire in the bedroom of a unit at the 14th floor of Block 688F, Woodlands Drive 75. (Photo: SCDF)

Natasha Ganesan
Natasha Ganesan
07 Feb 2022 05:31PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 05:50PM)
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a Housing Board unit in Woodlands on Monday (Feb 7), prompting the evacuation of about 50 residents from the affected block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 688F Woodlands Drive 75 at about 1.25pm.

The fire was “raging in the bedroom of a unit” on the 14th floor when officers arrived, said SCDF in a Facebook post. Firefighters then forcibly entered the unit and extinguished the blaze with one water jet.

About 50 people from neighbouring units were evacuated as a precautionary measure. There were no reported injuries, added SCDF.

Photos of the incident showed metal frames and other debris strewn on the pavement below the block, with a police cordon was subsequently erected around the affected area.

SCDF said the blaze had caused the bedroom's windowpanes to shatter and fall to the ground.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF. 

Firefighters at Block 688F Woodlands Drive 75. (Photo: SCDF)
Debris on the ground floor of Block 688F Woodlands Drive 75. (Photo: SCDF)
Area cordoned off by the police after a fire broke out at Block 688F, Woodlands Drive 75, on Feb 7, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Taufex Khamid)
Smoke seen after a fire broke out at Block 688F, Woodlands Drive 75, on Feb 7, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Taufex Khamid)
SCDF firefighters seen at Block 688F, Woodlands Drive 75 on Feb 7, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Taufex Khamid)
Firefighters at Block 688F Woodlands Drive 75. (Photo: CNA/Taufex Khamid)
Source: CNA/ng(zl)

