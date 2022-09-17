Logo
Fire breaks out at Woodlands Industrial Park, more than 100 people evacuated
A fire broke out in Woodlands Industrial Park on Sep 17, 2022. (Photo: SCDF)

17 Sep 2022 11:31AM (Updated: 17 Sep 2022 11:35AM)
SINGAPORE: A fire involving a large pile of recycling waste broke out at Woodlands Industrial Park on Saturday (Sep 17) morning.

Firefighters were called to 66 Woodlands Industrial Park at about 8.40am on Saturday morning, where a pile of recycling waste measuring about 100m by 100m and 8m in high was on fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) surrounded the fire and contained it.

About 25 workers had evacuated before the firefighters' arrival. The police and SCDF evacuated about 90 people from neighbouring premises as a safety precaution.

Firefighters at a blaze in Woodlands Industrial Park on Sep 17, 2022. (Photo: SCDF)
The fire at Woodlands Industrial Park on Sep 17, 2022 involved a large pile of recycling waste. (Photo: SCDF)

Ten emergency vehicles and about 70 firefighters were deployed.

"Donning their breathing apparatus sets, firefighters faced intense heat and thick black smoke while penetrating into the warehouse for firefighting operation," said SCDF in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

An unmanned firefighting machine was used to contain the blaze that broke out in Woodlands Industrial Park on Sep 17, 2022. (Photo: SCDF)

At the height of the operation, two foam jets and two water jets, as well as an unmanned firefighting machine, were used to fight the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at about 10am, said SCDF. As of 10.40am, the firefighting operation was ongoing, it added.

Source: CNA/mi

