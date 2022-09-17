Fire breaks out at Woodlands Industrial Park, more than 100 people evacuated

SINGAPORE: A fire involving a large pile of recycling waste broke out at Woodlands Industrial Park on Saturday (Sep 17) morning.

Firefighters were called to 66 Woodlands Industrial Park at about 8.40am on Saturday morning, where a pile of recycling waste measuring about 100m by 100m and 8m in high was on fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) surrounded the fire and contained it.

About 25 workers had evacuated before the firefighters' arrival. The police and SCDF evacuated about 90 people from neighbouring premises as a safety precaution.