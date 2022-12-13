Fallen NSF firefighter posthumously promoted to sergeant by SCDF

SINGAPORE: Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) gathered across the island on Tuesday (Dec 13) to pay tribute and observe a minute’s silence for the full-time national serviceman (NSF) who died a week ago battling a fire at Henderson Road.

NSF Corporal Edward H Go was also posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant 1, and given full ceremonial honours during a "last call" symbolised by the sounding of fire call alarms across SCDF’s 23 fire stations as well as its headquarters, division HQs and the Civil Defence Academy.

The alarm is typically used to activate fire station crews to respond to an emergency.

The 19-year-old collapsed during a firefighting operation at Block 91 Henderson Road last Thursday and later died in hospital.

At his wake on Sunday, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said a probe into the incident was ongoing.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was likely to be of electrical origin and from a bedroom.

SGT1 Go is the first firefighter to have lost his life in an SCDF operation.

A ceremonial funeral will take place at Mandai Crematorium later on Tuesday.

At SCDF HQ in Ubi at 8am, more than 300 officers were among those assembled to pay their respects.