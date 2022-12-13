Fallen NSF firefighter posthumously promoted to sergeant by SCDF
Singapore Civil Defence Force officers observed a minute of silence for Edward H Go, who died on Dec 8 battling a blaze at Henderson Road.
SINGAPORE: Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) gathered across the island on Tuesday (Dec 13) to pay tribute and observe a minute’s silence for the full-time national serviceman (NSF) who died a week ago battling a fire at Henderson Road.
NSF Corporal Edward H Go was also posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant 1, and given full ceremonial honours during a "last call" symbolised by the sounding of fire call alarms across SCDF’s 23 fire stations as well as its headquarters, division HQs and the Civil Defence Academy.
The alarm is typically used to activate fire station crews to respond to an emergency.
The 19-year-old collapsed during a firefighting operation at Block 91 Henderson Road last Thursday and later died in hospital.
At his wake on Sunday, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said a probe into the incident was ongoing.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was likely to be of electrical origin and from a bedroom.
SGT1 Go is the first firefighter to have lost his life in an SCDF operation.
A ceremonial funeral will take place at Mandai Crematorium later on Tuesday.
At SCDF HQ in Ubi at 8am, more than 300 officers were among those assembled to pay their respects.
A short message thanking SGT1 Go for his sacrifice to the nation was also played, before SCDF officers bowed their heads to observe a minute’s silence.
In a tribute, SCDF commissioner Eric Yap said the NSF was posthumously promoted “for his steadfast dedication in duty and sacrifice in service to the nation”.
Commissioner Yap added: “We offer our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family, loved ones and friends as they mourn his passing. His passing has also hit us in the SCDF hard. No words can adequately describe the sense of loss.
“We will remember SGT Edward’s selflessness, professionalism and commitment. For those of us who knew him personally, they will remember how proud he was to be a firefighter.”
The commissioner also said the SCDF has an “indispensable responsibility” to keep Singapore safe and help the public in emergency situations - which can often be a matter of life and death.
Following his speech, the blinkers and sirens of two Light Fire Attack Vehicles at SCDF HQ, as well as emergency vehicles at all fire stations, were turned on for 15 seconds.
In a statement on Friday, SCDF detailed SGT1 Go's training prior to the incident.
He enlisted with SCDF on Jan 5 to serve his National Service, and began his 12 weeks of firefighter training on Feb 3.
He completed his training on Apr 28 and was posted to Central Fire Station on May 4.
Prior to enlistment, he was certified medically fit and assessed to be of Physical Employment Standards’ (PES) A, making him suitable for frontline operational vocations.