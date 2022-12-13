Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Family, friends bid final farewell to NSF firefighter who died battling Henderson Road blaze
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Family, friends bid final farewell to NSF firefighter who died battling Henderson Road blaze

Sergeant 1 Edward H Go died in hospital after he collapsed while fighting a fire at a Henderson Road flat last week.

Family, friends bid final farewell to NSF firefighter who died battling Henderson Road blaze

SCDF personnel salute the casket of Sergeant 1 Edward H Go on Dec 13, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Louisa Tang
13 Dec 2022 02:13PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 02:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: As the skies turned grey and began pelting rain, hundreds of family members, friends and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers turned up at Mandai Crematorium on Tuesday (Dec 13) to bid farewell to the firefighter who died battling a blaze at Henderson Road.

Full-time national serviceman Sergeant 1 Edward H Go was accorded a ceremonial funeral and posthumously promoted from the rank of corporal. 

The 19-year-old collapsed while fighting a fire at Block 91 Henderson Road last Thursday and later died in hospital. He was the first firefighter to die in an SCDF operation.

Around 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, his flag-covered casket was loaded on a hearse after his wake at Sin Ming Drive ended.

The hearse arrived at Mandai Crematorium about half an hour later and was transferred to a Red Rhino vehicle adorned with black drapes before making its way to the service hall. 

SCDF officers are seen carrying a photo of Sergeant 1 Edward H Go at Mandai Crematorium on Dec 13, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Sergeant 1 Edward H Go, who died battling a blaze at Henderson Road, was accorded a ceremonial funeral on Dec 13, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Pallbearers with the casket of Sergeant 1 Edward H Go on Dec 13, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Members of the Singapore Police Force Band led the hearse to the service hall, with more than a hundred SCDF officers lining up along the road. 

The casket was then taken into the service hall which was packed with relatives and friends, who delivered eulogies. Members of the media were not allowed in.

The Singapore Police Force Band at the ceremonial funeral of Sergeant 1 Edward H Go on Dec 13, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
SCDF officers at the funeral of Sergeant 1 Edward H Go, who died battling a blaze at Henderson Road, at Mandai Crematorium on Dec 13, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

On Tuesday morning, SGT1 Go was posthumously promoted and given full ceremonial honours during a "last call" symbolised by the sounding of fire call alarms across SCDF’s 23 fire stations as well as its headquarters, division HQs and the Civil Defence Academy.

SCDF officers across the island also paid tribute to him and observed a minute of silence. 

In a short speech at the headquarters, SCDF commissioner Eric Yap said they would always remember SGT1 Go’s selflessness, professionalism and commitment.

SCDF officers observe a minute of silence for the late SGT1 Edward H Go at SCDF headquarters on Dec 13, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Louisa Tang)
SCDF officers observe a minute of silence for the late SGT1 Edward H Go at SCDF headquarters on Dec 13, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Louisa Tang)
SCDF commissioner Eric Yap delivers a tribute to the late SGT1 Edward H Go on Dec 13, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Louisa Tang)

A preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was likely to be of an electrical origin from the bedroom of the Henderson Road flat.

In a statement on Friday, SCDF detailed SGT1 Go's training prior to the incident.

He enlisted with SCDF on Jan 5 to serve his National Service, and began his 12 weeks of firefighter training on Feb 3.

The NSF completed his training on Apr 28 and was posted to Central Fire Station on May 4 after completing his firefighter course.

Prior to his enlistment, he was certified medically fit and assessed to be of Physical Employment Standards’ (PES) A, said SCDF. According to the Central Manpower Base's website, those in PES A and PES B1 are suitable for frontline operational vocations.

He responded to more than 20 fire and rescue incidents after completing his firefighter course.

Related:

Source: CNA/lt(cy)

Related Topics

SCDF funeral

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.