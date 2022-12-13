Family, friends bid final farewell to NSF firefighter who died battling Henderson Road blaze

SINGAPORE: As the skies turned grey and began pelting rain, hundreds of family members, friends and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers turned up at Mandai Crematorium on Tuesday (Dec 13) to bid farewell to the firefighter who died battling a blaze at Henderson Road.

Full-time national serviceman Sergeant 1 Edward H Go was accorded a ceremonial funeral and posthumously promoted from the rank of corporal.

The 19-year-old collapsed while fighting a fire at Block 91 Henderson Road last Thursday and later died in hospital. He was the first firefighter to die in an SCDF operation.

Around 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, his flag-covered casket was loaded on a hearse after his wake at Sin Ming Drive ended.

The hearse arrived at Mandai Crematorium about half an hour later and was transferred to a Red Rhino vehicle adorned with black drapes before making its way to the service hall.