Family, friends bid final farewell to NSF firefighter who died battling Henderson Road blaze
Sergeant 1 Edward H Go died in hospital after he collapsed while fighting a fire at a Henderson Road flat last week.
SINGAPORE: As the skies turned grey and began pelting rain, hundreds of family members, friends and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers turned up at Mandai Crematorium on Tuesday (Dec 13) to bid farewell to the firefighter who died battling a blaze at Henderson Road.
Full-time national serviceman Sergeant 1 Edward H Go was accorded a ceremonial funeral and posthumously promoted from the rank of corporal.
The 19-year-old collapsed while fighting a fire at Block 91 Henderson Road last Thursday and later died in hospital. He was the first firefighter to die in an SCDF operation.
Around 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, his flag-covered casket was loaded on a hearse after his wake at Sin Ming Drive ended.
The hearse arrived at Mandai Crematorium about half an hour later and was transferred to a Red Rhino vehicle adorned with black drapes before making its way to the service hall.
Members of the Singapore Police Force Band led the hearse to the service hall, with more than a hundred SCDF officers lining up along the road.
The casket was then taken into the service hall which was packed with relatives and friends, who delivered eulogies. Members of the media were not allowed in.
On Tuesday morning, SGT1 Go was posthumously promoted and given full ceremonial honours during a "last call" symbolised by the sounding of fire call alarms across SCDF’s 23 fire stations as well as its headquarters, division HQs and the Civil Defence Academy.
SCDF officers across the island also paid tribute to him and observed a minute of silence.
In a short speech at the headquarters, SCDF commissioner Eric Yap said they would always remember SGT1 Go’s selflessness, professionalism and commitment.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was likely to be of an electrical origin from the bedroom of the Henderson Road flat.
In a statement on Friday, SCDF detailed SGT1 Go's training prior to the incident.
He enlisted with SCDF on Jan 5 to serve his National Service, and began his 12 weeks of firefighter training on Feb 3.
The NSF completed his training on Apr 28 and was posted to Central Fire Station on May 4 after completing his firefighter course.
Prior to his enlistment, he was certified medically fit and assessed to be of Physical Employment Standards’ (PES) A, said SCDF. According to the Central Manpower Base's website, those in PES A and PES B1 are suitable for frontline operational vocations.
He responded to more than 20 fire and rescue incidents after completing his firefighter course.