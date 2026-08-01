Two firefighters injured in Clementi flat fire

SINGAPORE: Two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters suffered burn injuries while rescuing a person trapped in a burning flat in Clementi on Friday (Jul 31) night.

SCDF said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to a fire at Block 309, Clementi Ave 4 at about 11.10pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the living room of an eighth-floor unit engulfed in flames.

Firefighters had to force their way into the unit and two water jets were deployed to extinguish the blaze, which involved items in the living room.

During the operation, firefighters found a person trapped in the kitchen.

SCDF said the person was rescued from the flat and taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Two firefighters suffered burn injuries during the operation and were transported to Singapore General Hospital.

As a precaution, about 40 residents from the affected block were evacuated by police and SCDF officers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CNA has contacted SCDF for more information on the condition of the two injured firefighters.