Even heroes need heroes: Meet the SCDF team caring for the mental well-being of frontline officers

TRAINING SUPERVISORS TO SPOT SIGNS

With so many SCDF officers to look after, EBSC ensures supervisors are trained to spot signs of possible mental trauma after a critical incident.

“I think it helps a very big deal when we have para-counsellors on the ground. They are trained in crisis support as well.

“When they know that this (person) attended to a potentially critical incident, they will let us (or) our operations centre know ... If any incident is considered high stress, they may also send us a text,” said Ms Khoo.

“Then when we know it, we’ll reach out to the Commander Fire Station and ask, ‘Do you think there's a need for us to come in to provide support?’ Some will say okay; some will observe their staff first before making the decision.”

Ms Khoo added that signs to look out for include “abnormal behaviour”, such as someone who is usually jovial appearing withdrawn. Another sign is avoidance – for example, if the last duty call was a paediatric case and the person is avoidant when a similar call comes in subsequently.

Ms Khairiyah stressed that supervisors are made aware that symptoms look different in different individuals.

“We don’t want to pigeonhole and pathologise people if it’s not necessary. In such events, (we look for) what is out of the norm; we look at the functioning of the person. And so, it requires the supervisors to know their men and women,” she said.

“When people get affected, it’s best when they seek help as early as possible. It’s easier to work when you just have, say, a normal flu, but of course, it’s also not the case that they should not seek help anymore after it’s been a few months.”

RESILIENCE TRAINING

But supervisors and para-counsellors might not always be able to spot the signs of distress in their team. EBSC helps officers be aware of these signs in themselves first by putting them through resilience training.

During such training, they are taught to look out for cognitive, behavioural and physical signs.

“We (don’t just) talk about what we look out for in a team … but (also) understand why we look out for these things. It’s not just looking for signs and symptoms; we don’t want to be prescriptive,” said Ms Khairiyah.

“We want them to have an understanding also, that if this happens, then their team dynamics get affected. If team dynamics get affected, their productivity is not going to go well.

"And because we are also public facing, chances are it's not going to go great at all. So when our personnel understand why we are doing what we are doing, then there's more buy-in.”

To break the stigma around seeking help, Ms Khoo added that EBSC has packaged personal resilience as four domains of fitness: Physical, mental, emotional and social.

“We believe when a person is fit in these domains, they will be better able to bounce back if there are setbacks or any challenges that they face in the line of work or in their personal life.”

Taking care of oneself is important, and while morale management among the team is crucial, increasing self-awareness is the first step, said Ms Khairiyah.

Ms Khairiyah walks the talk by “knowing when to press the pause button” when she is particularly shaken by a case.

“It's not easy to hear trauma and part of the intervention requires us to hear the details. So, there is always an increased risk that you might develop secondary trauma. Being in this job for more than 10 years, you know what’s your trigger point, what are your own vulnerabilities,” she said.

“That’s the challenge because I can be seeing individuals or responding to crises, and I will get so tired after that. It’s important for me to know when to press the pause button, (and do) what I need to do before I go back to my other responsibilities, my other roles.”