Low-cost Malaysian carrier Firefly Airlines to resume flights to Singapore from June
Low-cost carrier Firefly Airlines. (Photo: Facebook/Firefly Airlines)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
23 May 2022 01:42PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 01:42PM)
SINGAPORE: Malaysia's Firefly Airlines will resume flights to Singapore on Jun 13 after more than two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Singapore, we are back!" said the low-cost carrier in a Facebook post on Monday (May 23). Flights will operate between Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and Seletar Airport in Singapore.

There will be two return flights daily, using ATR 72-500 turboprop aircraft with a capacity of 72 seats, reported the New Straits Times.

It added that Firefly Airlines would progressively increase its services by the end of the year.

"As the Ministry of Tourism and Culture targets attracting two million international tourists to Malaysia this year, Firefly sees this as a perfect time to reinstate and play the role of connecting the communities within both countries," said Firefly CEO Philip See, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

Firefly is a subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group.

Malaysia and Singapore reopened their borders on Apr 1, allowing fully vaccinated travellers to enter without the need for quarantine. 

Source: CNA/ic(gs)

