Police investigating after fireworks seen at Ghim Moh

SINGAPORE: The police are investigating after fireworks were seen in Ghim Moh on Friday (Mar 20) evening.

In videos circulating on social media, a shower of fireworks can be seen being let off amid some Housing Board flats. Some cheering can also be heard.

Responding to CNA's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of discharge of fireworks at 16A Ghim Moh Road, a multi-storey car park, at about 11.15pm on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told CNA that it was alerted to a fire involving sparklers and that the fire had burnt itself out before officers arrived.