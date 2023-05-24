Singapore firms expanding beyond Southeast Asia can potentially do well in fast-developing Africa: EnterpriseSG

KENYA: Singapore companies that have successfully expanded into other parts of Southeast Asia will potentially do well in Africa, as both regions are developing rapidly and have similar needs, said Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG).

This comes as Singaporean businesses look to expand beyond the immediate region and into Africa.

Drawn by the continent's US$3 trillion market, more are setting up shop in countries such as Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa.

Mr Rahul Ghosh, director of Middle East & Africa at EnterpriseSG, said: “Companies from Singapore, where their expertise is in areas such as sustainable city planning, green building solutions, clean energy, water, wastewater treatment, electric mobility and so on, these are companies that will find a good and real market that they can easily get into.”