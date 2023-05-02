‘First competition where the nerves were high’, says world champ Kyra Poh after World Indoor Skydiving Championships medal haul

The tournament, which took place from Apr 19 to 22, also saw 15-year-old Isabelle Koh make her World Indoor Skydiving Championships debut.

She finished fourth in the solo freestyle junior category, bouncing back from a spine surgery that had forced her to change her flying style due to her affected flexibility.

SPINE SURGERY DID NOT STOP HER

Isabelle told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Friday that she had been diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition that affects the curvature of the spine.

“In late 2021, it got severe to the point where I had to go for corrective surgery, where a metal rod was implanted into my spine to actually correct the curve and keep it straight,” she said.

“This actually affected my flexibility as I can't bend very far back or very far forward, and my torso twisting is also restricted.”

The condition impacted her performance as her flying style was based on flexibility, influenced by her background in gymnastics.

After the surgery, she was forced to adapt to a new style of flying, which focused more on stronger and more powerful moves, so that she could overcome the restrictions placed on her by her back and continue competing.

Isabelle shared that she had started the sport when she was seven years old, after following in the footsteps of her mother.