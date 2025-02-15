New 110m cycling bridge opens in Jurong West
The bridge is the only cycling-permitted pedestrian bridge across the Pan Island Expressway in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: The first cycling bridge in Jurong West has opened, cutting down travel time for residents in the area who are going to the Jurong Innovation District.
The bridge, spanning 110m in length and 8m in width, is the only cycling-permitted pedestrian bridge across the Pan Island Expressway in Singapore.
It will reduce walking time to the Jurong Innovation District by 35 minutes, and provide easier access to places like Jurong Eco-Garden, Nanyang Technological University, the SJ Campus and the upcoming MRT station at CleanTech Park within the district.
The bridge was officially opened by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, Nanyang Grassroots Organisations adviser Ang Wei Neng and JTC chief executive Tan Boon Khai.
This development will impact about 63,000 Jurong West residents, government industrial planner JTC said.
"We have worked closely with JTC over the years, and we are delighted that the widest overhead bridge in Jurong West is now pedestrian, cyclist, and pet-friendly, complete with a lift. It’s a testament to our commitment to creating a more connected and vibrant community," Mr Ang said.
He added they are working with LTA to build dedicated cycling paths around Nanyang.
When asked by members of the media if he would be standing in the upcoming General Election, Mr Ang said that he had done "so much work" there and hoped he would be able to see it through.
This is the only overhead bridge in Jurong West where people can cycle across without dismounting and pushing their bicycles, JTC said. It also has a sheltered walkway.
“This bridge marks a milestone in JTC's goal to connect communities and bring employment closer to residential areas within Jurong West,” said JTC's Mr Tan.
Double the width of a typical bridge with two lifts at both ends, the new bridge has dedicated walking and cycling paths, and provides a connection to the Round Island Route park connector.
Around 1,000 residents walked or cycled across the bridge during its opening, participating in various activities like a treasure hunt and pottery and ornament painting at JTC’s CleanTech Park.
The Jurong Innovation District is an advanced manufacturing hub that has been opening in phases since 2019. It is expected to create 95,000 new jobs in research, innovation and advanced manufacturing when fully completed.