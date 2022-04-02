Logo
Singapore

More than 33,700 people cleared Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints on first day of full border reopening
Singapore

The Causeway is seen on Apr 1, 2022, as people cross the two land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia using private transport for the first time in about two years. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

Tiffany Ang
02 Apr 2022 11:44AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 11:44AM)
SINGAPORE: A total of 33,700 travellers cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints as of 5pm on Friday (Apr 1), the first day of the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land border, Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Saturday.

In response to CNA's queries, ICA said that 6,100 people entered Singapore and another 27,600 departed the country to Malaysia through both land checkpoints as of 5pm.

Table: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority
Number of travellers cleared at the land checkpoints Arrival Departure
Bus 3,500 9,400
Car 1,600 9,700
Motorcycle 1,000 8,500
Total 6,100 27,600

 

Land borders between Singapore and Malaysia were fully reopened at midnight on Friday. This is the first time in two years that fully vaccinated people are able to move between the countries without quarantine or do COVID-19 tests. 

Hours before the reopening, our CNA journalists observed lines of cars and motorcycles at the Woodlands entrance of the Causeway. When day broke, the flow of human and vehicular traffic was smooth at the same checkpoint

ICA said earlier in a media release that more than 11,000 travellers cleared the two land checkpoints in the first seven hours of the full border reopening. 

Travellers CNA spoke to said they were excited to be reunited with loved ones and some expressed interest in finding new employment opportunities across the border. 

