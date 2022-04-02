More than 33,700 people cleared Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints on first day of full border reopening

Land borders between Singapore and Malaysia were fully reopened at midnight on Friday. This is the first time in two years that fully vaccinated people are able to move between the countries without quarantine or do COVID-19 tests.

Hours before the reopening, our CNA journalists observed lines of cars and motorcycles at the Woodlands entrance of the Causeway. When day broke, the flow of human and vehicular traffic was smooth at the same checkpoint.

ICA said earlier in a media release that more than 11,000 travellers cleared the two land checkpoints in the first seven hours of the full border reopening.

Travellers CNA spoke to said they were excited to be reunited with loved ones and some expressed interest in finding new employment opportunities across the border.