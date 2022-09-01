A first look at how RSAF’s upcoming F-35 fighter jets will be refuelled mid-air

The RSAF tanker is making its debut at Exercise Pitch Black in Darwin, Australia, where it is also refuelling the F-35s for the first time. On Wednesday it refuelled a dozen fighter jets, including the RSAF’s F-15SG and F-16D+ as well as Australian F-35As and US F-35Bs.

What is significant is that Singapore is also buying the F-35B, with an initial four jets to be delivered in 2026. MRTT pilot Major (MAJ) Michelle Teo, 32, welcomed the chance to refuel the jets as a “good experience”.

“It does give us an insight and an opportunity to learn about air-to-air refuelling with them, because in the future, we are also acquiring the F-35,” she said.