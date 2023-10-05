First phase of Bishan-to-City links project opens

SINGAPORE: The first phase of a seamless pedestrian and cycling route from Bishan to the city opened on Thursday (Oct 5), as part of plans to revitalise areas along the Kallang River.

Works completed under this phase of the Bishan-to-City Links project included the addition and enhancements of underpasses and signalised crossings in the area, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a news release.

This was unveiled alongside with the launch of a public engagement exercise on new plans under the latest review of the Draft Master Plan 2025, which details land use and development plans for Singapore over the next 10 to 15 years.

Among the plans are new homes in more central locations, a Recreation Master Plan and enhanced identity corridors. URA and partner agencies will seek ideas and feedback from Singaporeans and stakeholders through platforms such as competitions, exhibitions and focus group discussions.

IMPROVED CONNECTIVITY ALONG KALLANG RIVER

First presented in 2017, the Bishan-to-City Links project will connect communities along the Kallang River when it is fully completed, providing users "a seamless 10km green commute along the Kallang Park Connector" and a more sustainable, car-lite and healthier city.

Under the first phase, the existing underpass at Central Expressway has been enhanced, with the headroom increased from 1.9m to 2.4m for the safety and comfort of users, especially cyclists. The pathway was also widened to enable more users to pass through safely.