Man gets criminal charges under POFMA over false statements in TikTok videos

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was charged with communicating false statements of fact on Wednesday (Mar 11), in what is believed to be the first criminal charging under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) since it became law in 2019.

Jay Ish'haq Rajoo was also charged with defaming Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, as well as attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different racial groups on grounds of race in relation to videos he posted on TikTok.

According to court documents, Rajoo is accused of defaming Mr Lee in a TikTok video posted on Aug 3, 2023.

In the video, Rajoo allegedly insinuated that Mr Lee's nomination of his former personal lawyer Lucien Wong as the Attorney-General showed nepotism and conflict of interest, court documents stated.

In July 2023 and August 2023, Rajoo posted TikTok videos that contained falsehoods relating to voting secrecy, CPF policies and the affordability of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats.

The POFMA Office and the police issued 24-month conditional warnings to him in 2024 for failing to comply with previous correction directions.

Under the conditional warnings, Rajoo had to refrain from criminal conduct during the specified period. He is accused of breaching them via a TikTok video last year.

TIKTOK POST IN 2025

In a TikTok post on Aug 26, 2025, Rajoo alleged that National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat had announced that the government would be providing money and resources to attract mainland Chinese to Singapore and nurture them for leadership positions.

He also claimed that the government was only using its money and resources to nurture leaders from the Chinese race.

He was issued another POFMA order in September 2025 over this TikTok post.

As he breached the conditional warnings by allegedly committing offences linked to the TikTok video, Rajoo faces charges over videos he posted in 2023, the police and the POFMA Office said on Tuesday.

Rajoo indicated on Wednesday that he intends to engage a lawyer. He will return to court on Apr 8.

Individuals who are convicted of communicating false statements of fact face a fine of up to S$50,000 (US$39,300), up to five years’ jail, or both.

Those convicted of defamation face a fine, up to two years in prison, or both.

Those convicted of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different racial groups on grounds of race face a fine, up to three years in prison, or both.