Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 to start this month with expected arrival of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses: MOH
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine. (Photo: Pfizer)

21 Dec 2021 09:27AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2021 09:43AM)
SINGAPORE: Vaccinations of children aged 5 to 11 will start this month as planned with the expected arrival of the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday (Dec 22), said the Ministry of Health (MOH). 

The vaccine, which is being shipped from Europe, "has met quality, safety and efficacy standards" and has been approved by the Health Sciences Authority for use in children aged five to 11 years old, MOH said on Tuesday. 

"This will enable us to start vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 years in end-December as planned," said MOH. 

The Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination has also recommended its use for this age group.

The Health Ministry is working with the Education Ministry and Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on details on the roll-out of vaccination for children aged 5 to 11. 

Further operational details will be announced shortly by MOE and ECDA, said MOH. 

Source: CNA/vc(gr)

