Aphrodisiac 'love darts' and four types of slime: Up close at Singapore’s first commercial snail farm

SINGAPORE: They are hard creatures to read, but the hundreds of snails milling about an indoor facility west of Singapore appeared to be enjoying their surroundings.

Clustered on a 1m by 1m wooden tower structure, with what looked like a charcuterie board in the middle, they chewed on feed and mingled in sticky knots.

In fact, at least two pairs of the gastropods were mating - an incident so rare that their owner Stephanie Kudus momentarily paused this December interview to call for her team members.

The 35-year-old is the founder of Singapore's first commercial snail farm, WholeSnail.

Unlike the slow-going mollusc it's named after, the year-old company is steaming ahead with a goal in mind: Producing its first batch of cosmeceutical-grade snail slime and ready-to-eat escargot for the local market, by mid-2025.