First of 3 BTO projects at Ulu Pandan to have 1,330 flats, sky jogging track, wellness trails

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will launch its first Build-to-Order (BTO) project at Ulu Pandan - comprising 1,330 three- and four-room flats - in the November 2022 sales exercise.

The development will be the first of three in Ulu Pandan's eastern half, which will have about 3,000 BTO flats in total, the HDB said in a press release on Thursday (Oct 13).

The launch comes after plans for the development of the site were revised following feedback from nature groups and the public, as well as findings from environmental studies.

The 33ha Ulu Pandan estate, which is the size of about 46 football fields and bounded by Commonwealth Avenue West, Ghim Moh Link, Ulu Pandan Canal and Clementi Road, is where Dover Forest is located.



While Ulu Pandan had been zoned for residential development since 2003, announcements to develop the area in 2020 raised concerns from nature groups and sparked a debate over balancing development with nature conservation.