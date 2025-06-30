First train unveiled for Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link; service will run from 6am to 12am

SINGAPORE: The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link marked another milestone with the unveiling of the line's first train on Monday (Jun 30).

Manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), each train will have a standing capacity of 607 passengers, and can carry up to about 1,000 passengers at peak hours.

The first trains will depart from each end of the line at 6am, while the last trains will depart at 12am each day. The line is expected to have a peak capacity of 10,000 passengers an hour in each direction.

The 4km journey between Woodlands North and Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru will take about 5 minutes, with the shortest wait for a train being 3.6 minutes.

There will be a total of eight trains when the RTS Link starts service at the target date of December 2026, the transport ministries of Singapore and Malaysia said in a joint press statement.

The first train was assembled at CRRC's facility in China, and delivered to Jurong Port on Apr 3. Since then, it has been at the Singapore Rail Test Centre preparing for offsite system integration testing.

During this phase of testing, operator RTS Operations will check the integration between the train and other rail systems, most critically the signalling system, as well as platform screen doors and onboard communications.

Offsite testing will start in July and take about four months, before the train is moved to the RTS Link tracks for onsite testing with the seven other trains.

Of the remaining seven trains, four have been delivered to CRRC's facility in Malaysia's Batu Gajah and are being assembled there. This process will be replicated for the last three trains.