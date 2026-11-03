About a third of Singaporean singles likely to use GovTech dating platform FirstDate if eligible: Survey
The YouGov survey also found that 44 per cent of Singaporeans supported government-backed matchmaking services.
SINGAPORE: About one in three Singaporean singles would be likely to use FirstDate, a government-backed dating platform, if eligible, according to a survey conducted by global research data and analytics group YouGov.
Data from YouGov Singapore's Consumer Sentiment Tracker released on Tuesday (Nov 3) showed that younger Singaporean singles were more open to using the platform, with nearly half – 49 per cent – of single Gen Z respondents saying they would be likely to use it if eligible, compared with 28 per cent of millennials.
The figure was 23 per cent for Gen X respondents and 8 per cent for baby boomers. Across all single respondents, 31 per cent said they would be likely to use the platform, while 39 per cent said they would be unlikely to do so.
The survey also found that 44 per cent of Singaporeans supported government-backed matchmaking services, with support among Gen Z respondents at 56 per cent.
Another 38 per cent of respondents were neutral towards the idea, while 8 per cent opposed it.
Among respondents who opposed government-backed matchmaking services, 61 per cent felt that dating and relationships were a personal matter.
Meanwhile, 56 per cent said the government should focus on issues such as the cost of living, while 38 per cent believed public funds would be better spent on other priorities, the survey found.
The survey also found that 42 per cent of respondents selected verified identities to reduce fake profiles when asked what would encourage them to use government-supported dating services.
This was followed by matching based on shared values, interests and lifestyles at 35 per cent and strong privacy protections and control over personal information at 26 per cent.
Created by the Government Technology Agency of Singapore, or GovTech, FirstDate is a dating platform being piloted for government workers. No decision has been made yet on expanding it beyond the public service, the team behind the platform said in October.
The findings come amid changing relationship patterns in Singapore, with the Department of Statistics' General Household Survey 2025 showing that more residents in their 20s and 30s had never married compared with five years earlier.
Among single respondents in the YouGov survey, 50 per cent cited independence as a reason for remaining single, while 42 per cent said they had yet to find a compatible partner.
Compatibility is particularly important to Gen Z, with 54 per cent citing difficulty finding someone compatible as a reason for being single.
The majority of Gen Z respondents – 57 per cent – also cited career ambitions, personal goals and financial stability as factors contributing to more people remaining single, while 24 per cent pointed to disappointing experiences with modern dating and dating apps.
Among millennials, 25 per cent cited concerns about commitment or negative relationship experiences as reasons why more people are remaining single.
Overall, 47 per cent of respondents pointed to a preference for independence and personal fulfilment when asked what they thought were the main reasons behind more young adults remaining unmarried. The same percentage cited a greater focus on career goals, personal ambitions and financial stability as another reason.
Meanwhile, 37 per cent pointed to difficulty finding a compatible partner.
Other reasons included concerns about the financial or emotional responsibilities of a relationship and changing attitudes towards marriage – cited by 34 per cent and 33 per cent of respondents, respectively.
YouGov Singapore general manager Chi Wei Teo said: "Singaporeans' attitudes towards relationships reflect a balance between personal independence and the desire to find someone compatible.
"The findings suggest that while alternative matchmaking services may appeal to some singles, they need to align with people's expectations around compatibility, personal choice and how they want to approach relationships."
The findings of the survey were based on responses from 1,112 Singaporean adults aged 18 and above collected in October 2026, according to YouGov.