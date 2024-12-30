Support local, urge fish farmers struggling with increasing costs and a lack of demand

SINGAPORE: Some local fish farms have turned to technology to deal with higher costs and a lack of demand as they call for more support from customers here.

Costs of transport, logistics, electricity and manpower have increased, pushing up overall overheads by about 25 per cent, said CEO of The Fish Farmer Malcolm Ong.

However, the firm has managed to keep prices steady for customers by increasing productivity through technology and upgrading workers’ skills, he said.

“We are not selling very high-end fish. We are selling fish for the heartlanders, for the masses, and therefore price is very important, we have to keep our prices competitive,” he added.