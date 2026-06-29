Two people taken to hospital after ammonia detected at Jurong Fishery Port Road building

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital on Monday (Jun 29) after an ammonia leak at Jurong Marine Cold Storage.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 11.45am on Monday at 11 Fishery Port Road, which is the location of ice supplier Jurong Marine Cold Storage.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, ammonia was detected within the premises’ compound. The premises has been evacuated,” SCDF said.

As a precautionary measure, 9 Fishery Port Road and 15 Fishery Port Road have also been evacuated.

“SCDF's HazMat specialists are at the incident site and carrying out the mitigation operation,” it said.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the location.