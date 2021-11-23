Trying fishing for the first time at Bedok Jetty – and learning how to do it sustainably

Not depleting fish is crucial when seen in the bigger picture. Each person in Singapore consumes an average of 22kg of seafood a year, above the global average of around 20kg.

In 2020, Singapore imported 134,000 tonnes of seafood worth S$760 million, mostly from countries in the region such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

Given the finite number of fish in oceans and Singapore’s food security goals, this rate of consumption and imports could be a cause for concern, argued Professor William Chen, who studies foods science at Nanyang Technological University, in a CNA commentary.

So if one angler chooses to release 500g of fish every two weeks, this means 1,000 anglers would release one ton of fish per month, or 12 tons a year. These fish get to grow big and spawn, creating a multiplier effect, the Marine Stewards said previously.

WAITING GAME

With the theory part done, it was time to get down and dirty. I was handed over to 18-year-old Wayne Peh, who does business development for SG Fishing Rigz. This was my first time fishing, I told my guide excitedly.

The thing about catching fish is that it is not just about casting a line into the sea.

So when Wayne asked if I would like to try attaching shrimp to the two hooks on the line fishing line, this wiped the smile off my face. I always got lazy when it came to peeling the shell off prawns during meals. But because I really wanted to fish, I did it anyway.

Wayne instructed me to tear up the shrimp into smaller pieces of meat before hooking it on. The hooks were sharp, and I felt one almost going underneath my nail. "Careful," Wayne warned.

The next step was to cast. I was looking forward to pulling the rod back, throwing it forward and hearing the whip of the line flinging far into the sea. But since I was using a beginner rod that was shorter, Wayne told me I merely needed to hold it over the water before letting the line fall in. I would be lying if I said I was not disappointed.

The way to let the line roll out is to lift the bail arm, a kind of lever, on the reel. The sinker should go all the way to the seabed, Wayne said. When this happened, the reel stopped spinning and I felt a little thud in the rod. Wayne unwound some more line before closing the bail arm.