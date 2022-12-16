CNA Explains: Why is Singapore cutting back on new banknotes for festive gifting?

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) recently said it will stop issuing “good-as-new” S$2 notes for Chinese New Year because of the extra carbon emissions from processing these bills.

Its intention is to “pave the way for a sustainable future where MAS will no longer issue new notes for festive giving”, according to its latest sustainability report.

Currency-related operations have been the single largest contributor to emissions by Singapore’s central bank for the past four financial years.

What impact do the notes and coins in your wallet have on the environment? CNA looks at the carbon footprint of Singapore’s currency.

How much carbon emissions does Singapore’s currency produce?

Singapore’s banknotes are not made in-house but by appointed printers like Note Printing Australia.

In the last financial year, these outsourced currency operations – comprising production, processing and transportation from overseas – produced 5,459 tonnes of CO2. This was about 55 per cent of the MAS' total emissions.

The emissions figure is already a decline from previous years partly because of lower demand for coins during the COVID-19 pandemic, said MAS.

It is equivalent to nearly 1,200 petrol-powered cars being driven for a year, according to a calculator by the US Environmental Protection Agency.