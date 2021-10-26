Five COVID-19 cases among more than 5,100 people who entered Singapore via vaccinated travel lanes: Iswaran

SINGAPORE: Only five out of more than 5,100 travellers who entered Singapore via the vaccinated travel lanes have been found to be COVID-19 positive since the scheme began last month.

Minister for Transport S Iswaran provided the figures on Tuesday (Oct 26), during a virtual media briefing announcing the establishment of vaccinated travel lanes with Australia and Switzerland. The arrangement with the two countries starts from Nov 8.

The vaccinated travel lane scheme allows for travellers vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Singapore without having to serve quarantine. They will instead have to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test up to 48 hours before departing for Singapore, and when they arrive.

The scheme currently covers 10 countries - Brunei, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A similar arrangement with South Korea is set to begin on Nov 15.