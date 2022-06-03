Five on Friday: 5 iconic Singaporean landmarks and what they once were

SINGAPORE: The next time you ask for directions to Change Alley Mall, you may have to say, "Do you know how to get to CIMB Plaza?"

The Malaysian bank officially opened its new offices above the mall on Wednesday (Jun 1), and it now has a new name - CIMB Plaza.

An iconic landmark in Singapore's central business district, Change Alley was thought to be named in 1890 after a trading hub called Exchange Alley in London, and was known to be a thriving market where the likes of moneychangers as well as gambier and pepper traders gather to do business.

While Singapore is no stranger to redevelopment and sale of its landmarks, can these buildings or compounds be said to have retained their identity à la the Ship of Theseus?

Or are they just a faint memory from yesteryears?

Here's a look at five landmarks in Singapore and what they used to be.

CHIJMES