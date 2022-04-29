Five on Friday: 5 pandemic precautions that some of us may miss

SINGAPORE: Like many people, I’ve long dreamt of the day that we could go back to "normal" after more than two years of pandemic limbo.

No more SafeEntry check-ins or COVID-19 swabs before travel!

Once my initial excitement died down, however, I realised that I may not have mentally prepared myself for this brave new world.

Singapore on Apr 26 reached this "major milestone" and moved ahead with its most significant relaxation of COVID-19 measures yet.

And although I know the eased restrictions will go a long way towards getting life back on track and boosting ailing businesses, I will have to admit that it feels just slightly bittersweet.

After years of having COVID-19 anxiety engraved into me and informing most of my life decisions and daily habits, some things might take a little getting used to again.

X MARKS THE SPOT

We've all had to look over our shoulder to spot the safe distancing ambassador who had the unenviable task of reminding us to keep a 1m distance from another group.

But having a claim over maintaining a bubble of personal space is something that most of us probably already miss.

Let me jolt your memory. Prior to pandemic precautions, you may have been packed in like sardines in exercise studios where strangers would be within reach of rogue elbows and flying sweat.

Peak shopping hours - hello Orchard Road on a weekend - and special events were also guaranteed mosh pit situations, sometimes leading to flared tempers and even jail time.

While scrapping the safe-distancing rule is a much needed move for the many businesses that were hit hard by COVID-19, it'll take some time for us to adjust back to sharing our space.

Am I ready to sit shoulder to shoulder with other patrons when I dine out, close enough to hear every chew or hem of their throat? Or share armrest real estate in a cinema?

Deep breath.