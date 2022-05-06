Five on Friday: 5 alternatives to Daiso for bargain hunters

SINGAPORE: The news that Daiso would implement a 15-tier pricing system sent shockwaves through the bargain-hunting community in Singapore, with the loss of flat S$2 price tags reverberating from Downtown East to J Cube.

As a result of a steady rise in costs associated with raw material and logistics, the retail chain introduced the new system with prices ranging from S$2.14 to S$25.47 on May 1.

Queues of course started forming at outlets around the country before the price hike.

So if you need a change of scenery, here are five other places where you can also get your bargain fix: