Five on Friday: 5 times Justin Bieber made headlines - for the wrong reasons

SINGAPORE: It was 2013. The crowds go wild as the headline act for the last night of the Formula One SingTel Singapore Grand Prix concerts steps onto the stage, dressed in all-white, flaunting his arm tattoos.

Towards the end, he goes topless for an encore performance and his fans - the "Beliebers" - are giddy with excitement.

That was the last time Justin Bieber set foot on Singapore soil and performed for fans here. Now after almost 10 years, the Canadian singer is making his return.

As part of the Justice World Tour for his sixth studio album of the same name, Bieber is back, this time at the National Stadium on Oct 25. Tickets for the show went up for sale on Thursday (Apr 21), starting from S$108.



While Bieber’s return to the Singapore stage is certainly exciting news, it’s no secret that the singer - who has spent a large part of his life in full public glare - hasn’t always had the best reputation.

News of many controversial incidents at his shows and personal life have splashed across frontpages and the Internet over the years.

Here are five times the Peaches singer has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons.

CONCERT ETIQUETTE

When announcing the tour, the 28-year-old Canadian singer said in a statement: “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon.”

And I’m sure he meant what he said. Yet Bieber has not always given fans the best show throughout his career.

Back in 2013, fans waited two hours for the singer who was late for his show in London’s O2 Arena. As it was a school night, throngs of parents were forced to leave with their disappointed children before Bieber finally arrived.

The then 19-year-old was berated on Twitter for his tardiness and he later issued an apology, saying that he never intended to upset anyone.