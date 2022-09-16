Five on Friday: 5 random things about the 50-year-old Merlion

Did you know that the Merlion at the Merlion Park turned 50 on Thursday (Sep 15)?

Singapore's foremost animal hybrid mascot, with the head of a lion and the body of a fish, has been spewing water over the Marina Bay horizon from the late 90s.

It was originally located at the mouth of the Singapore River and was unveiled on Sep 15, 1972 by the then prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

From lookalikes scattered throughout the island to another country's unlikely obsession with lion-fish hybrid iconography, here are five things you may not already know about the Merlion: